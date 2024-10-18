ETV Bharat / state

Haggling In MVA Over Assembly Seats Must Not Be Allowed To Reach Breaking Point: Uddhav

Mumbai: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday cautioned that haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.

Addressing a news conference here, Thackeray asserted the political scenario in Maharashtra has changed and people have decided to bring the opposition MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), to power in the November 20 assembly polls.

"Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point," the former CM cautioned as talks among MVA parties for allocation of seats in the 288-member assembly dragged on.