Hadapsar Garbage Depot Poses Aircraft-Bird Collision Risk, Locals File Petition In Bombay HC

Mumbai: Some senior citizens have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding relocation of Hadapsar garbage depot, raising concerns over potential incidents of birds colliding with aircraft. They pointed out that a few days ago, a Pune-bound flight from Delhi had to be diverted to Mumbai due to a large number of birds flying in the area.
The petition filed by senior citizens including Nikhil Shah has been supported by the traders' association of the industrial estate here. The association has claimed there are some famous food factories like Puna Dal & Besan, Praveen Masale, Git's and Qualit Food in this area that are also under risk from the waste dumped at the depot.
Half of the area is open and waste is dumped in pits. Around 800 to 900 tonnes of waste is collected from here every day. This area is under the Pune Cantonment Board and the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up a 200-tonne plant to process wet waste at the back of this ramp.
This apart, a plant to produce compost with a capacity of around 150 tonnes is also being operated by the Cantonment Board and the municipal corporation near the ramp. A machine has been installed on one side of the ramp to seggregate the wet and dry waste and from here, 125 to 150 tonnes of dry waste is supplied to cement companies every day. Foul smell is emitted from the waste.
Since this area is eight km away from the runway of Lohegaon Airport, concerns have been raised that a major accident may occur due to bird strike incidents, the petition stated.
However, the Cantonment Board and municipal corporation has dismissed these concerns saying, the intention behind opposing the waste depot is not correct.
After hearing the arguments of both the sides, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne reserved their verdict on this petition.
Allegations Against Hadapsar Garbage Depot
- Municipality and the cantonment neglect the lingering stench
- The trommel machine that segregates wet and dry waste has been operating in the open
- Only small-sized waste is segregated from this machine while mixed waste, wet and dry, goes to cement companies
- Birds feeding on the waste pose the biggest threat to air traffic
- Engineers have ignored the segregation project that has been continuing in the open for the last three years
- Municipality says wet and dry waste is collected separately but 800 to 900 tonnes of mixed waste reach here
The issue of tall buildings in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airport area was also discussed. The administration informed the High Court that the action against the buildings erected in violation of the rules around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has been completed. The Mumbai Suburban District Magistrate clarified in the High Court that all the orders given regarding the demolition have been fulfilled. The action taken report regarding construction of buildings above the prescribed height has been submitted to the court after inspection.
The High Court on Monday said that the hearing on this matter will be held on August 19.
