Hadapsar Garbage Depot Poses Aircraft-Bird Collision Risk, Locals File Petition In Bombay HC

Mumbai: Some senior citizens have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding relocation of Hadapsar garbage depot, raising concerns over potential incidents of birds colliding with aircraft. They pointed out that a few days ago, a Pune-bound flight from Delhi had to be diverted to Mumbai due to a large number of birds flying in the area.

The petition filed by senior citizens including Nikhil Shah has been supported by the traders' association of the industrial estate here. The association has claimed there are some famous food factories like Puna Dal & Besan, Praveen Masale, Git's and Qualit Food in this area that are also under risk from the waste dumped at the depot.

Half of the area is open and waste is dumped in pits. Around 800 to 900 tonnes of waste is collected from here every day. This area is under the Pune Cantonment Board and the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up a 200-tonne plant to process wet waste at the back of this ramp.

This apart, a plant to produce compost with a capacity of around 150 tonnes is also being operated by the Cantonment Board and the municipal corporation near the ramp. A machine has been installed on one side of the ramp to seggregate the wet and dry waste and from here, 125 to 150 tonnes of dry waste is supplied to cement companies every day. Foul smell is emitted from the waste.

Since this area is eight km away from the runway of Lohegaon Airport, concerns have been raised that a major accident may occur due to bird strike incidents, the petition stated.