ETV Bharat / state

'Had Vajpayee's Roadmap Been Followed Our Situation Would Have Been Different,' Says Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah stated that if the Central government had followed Atal Bihari Vajpayee's roadmap, the situation would have been different.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader today said that had the centre government followed up the roadmap of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Jammu and Kashmir, the situation would have been different.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaking during obituary reference in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader said that had the Central government followed up the roadmap of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Jammu and Kashmir, the situation would have been different.

Speaking on the obituary reference for the 57 deceased legislators and Parliamentarians in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today, Omar hailed Vajpayee for his Kashmir-centric roadmap and his initiative to resume ties with Pakistan. "Vajpayee ji talked about 'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat, and sought to build bridges across divides and foster peace in the region. If Vajpayee's roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir had been fully embraced, our political situation might have been vastly different today,” said Omar.

"He initiated the Lahore bus service, famously visited Minar-e-Pakistan and tirelessly advocated for friendly ties with Pakistan. His slogan of ‘Jhamoriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat’ was not just a phrase, it was a roadmap for peace and coexistence," Omar added.

Omar recalled Vajpayee's popular statement that friends can be changed, but not neighbours. But, the Chief Minister regretted that his roadmap was abandoned. "Had Vajpayee's roadmap been followed in spirit, we would not have found ourselves where we are today," Omar said.

Omar said that the Vajpayee government rejected the autonomy resolution, which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, but later appointed the then Law Minister Arun Jaitley to engage in talks with the National Conference leadership on the autonomy issue.

"Unfortunately, that process was left unfinished after his government changed," Omar rued. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly today on the second day of its session paid obituaries to 57 legislators, who had passed away since the last session of the assembly in 2018.

Read more: Will The Traditional 'Darbar Move' In Jammu And Kashmir Restored By Omar Abdullah Led Govt?

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader said that had the Central government followed up the roadmap of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Jammu and Kashmir, the situation would have been different.

Speaking on the obituary reference for the 57 deceased legislators and Parliamentarians in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today, Omar hailed Vajpayee for his Kashmir-centric roadmap and his initiative to resume ties with Pakistan. "Vajpayee ji talked about 'Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat, and sought to build bridges across divides and foster peace in the region. If Vajpayee's roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir had been fully embraced, our political situation might have been vastly different today,” said Omar.

"He initiated the Lahore bus service, famously visited Minar-e-Pakistan and tirelessly advocated for friendly ties with Pakistan. His slogan of ‘Jhamoriyat, Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat’ was not just a phrase, it was a roadmap for peace and coexistence," Omar added.

Omar recalled Vajpayee's popular statement that friends can be changed, but not neighbours. But, the Chief Minister regretted that his roadmap was abandoned. "Had Vajpayee's roadmap been followed in spirit, we would not have found ourselves where we are today," Omar said.

Omar said that the Vajpayee government rejected the autonomy resolution, which was passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, but later appointed the then Law Minister Arun Jaitley to engage in talks with the National Conference leadership on the autonomy issue.

"Unfortunately, that process was left unfinished after his government changed," Omar rued. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly today on the second day of its session paid obituaries to 57 legislators, who had passed away since the last session of the assembly in 2018.

Read more: Will The Traditional 'Darbar Move' In Jammu And Kashmir Restored By Omar Abdullah Led Govt?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VAJPAYEE ROADMAPJAMMU AND KASHMIR ASSEMBLYJK CM OMAR ABDULLAHVAJPAYEE ROADMAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.