Had Soren joined hands with BJP, he would not have been in jail: Kejriwal

author img

By PTI

Published : 58 minutes ago

Had Soren joined hands with BJP, he would not have been in jail: Kejriwal

Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his support to the JMM family and said the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that had his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren joined hands with the BJP, he would not have been in jail. Kejriwal had a telephonic conversation with Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, who thanked him for his support.

Taking to X, she said, "Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji. Thanks to Arvind ji that at such time he is with Jharkhandi warrior Hemant ji and the JMM family." In the post in Hindi, she stressed on the need to come together to fight the "conspiracy" of the BJP.

"Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states. "Together, we have to fight this conspiracy of the central government and the BJP. Jai Johar! Jai Jharkhand!" she said.

Quoting her post, Kejriwal said he stands in solidarity with Soren. "Kalpana ji, we fully stand with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren ji. The whole country praises his strength and courage. How he is facing the atrocities of BJP. If today he had gone with the BJP, he would not have been jailed. But he did not leave the path of truth. Salute to him!" he said in the post in Hindi.

TAGGED:

KejriwalHemant Soren

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.