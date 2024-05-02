'Had already resigned': Kunal Ghosh after being removed as TMC general secy

Kolkata: A day after being removed as the party's general secretary, which came close on the heels of his removal as the official spokesperson, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh claimed on Thursday that he had already resigned from these posts earlier and there was no need for the ruling party in the state to make the same official through a press release.

After being spotted at a blood donation camp alongside the BJP's Kolkata Uttar candidate Tapas Roy, where he sang his praises, Kunal was promptly removed as the TMC general secretary. An official communication to this effect was issued by the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the TMC leader opened up on losing all his party posts, saying, "I had already resigned from the post of spokesperson and general secretary a few days back. I also removed all references to the offices I held from my official X handle. So I don't see what was the need for the party to put out a press release saying that they had removed from the post of general secretary. I can show you that I stepped down from the post before it was conveyed to the media. However, I haven't received any official communication to this effect and only learned of it through the press release."

On why the party removed him from the posts, Kunal said, "It's best if you put this question to them (TMC). Calling TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who put his signature on the press release, confirming his removal as the party general secretary; Kunal added, "I still consider myself to be a devoted soldier of the Trinamool Congress and wish to continue serving the party in whatever role I am assigned. I noted a signature on the release. It might be of a quizmaster that I know."

A popular quizmaster, Derek hosted a quiz show on television before announcing his foray into politics by joining the Trinamool Congress. Kunal's removal as the TMC general secretary on Wednesday came barely hours after he shared the stage at the public event with Tapas Roy, who recently quit the ruling party in the state and switched over to the BJP.

Roy was promptly rewarded with a Lok Sabha ticket from the Kolkata Uttar seat, where he is pitted against TMC heavyweight and his baiter Sudip Bandyopadhyay. In the official communication following his removal as general secretary, the TMC said the views he expressed at the public event did align with the party's position and shouldn't be attributed to it.

"Recently, Mr. Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party. Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the official position of the party," the statement read.

"Mr. Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organization. We urge all media outlets not to conflate his views with those of the party, as doing so may necessitate legal action," the TMC added in its statement.