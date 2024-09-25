J&K Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout Surges to 36.93% By 1 PM; Gulabgarh Leads with 53.94%, Habbakadal at 11.14%

Srinagar, (Jammu and Kashmir): The voter turnout for phase two of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections has shown a remarkable surge, rising from 24.10% at 11 AM to 36.93% by 1 PM. The overall average turnout in the Jammu Division continues to outpace the Kashmir Division, with Jammu reporting approximately 43.70% and Kashmir standing at about 30.31%.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) update, Gulabgarh (ST) in the Jammu Division leads with the highest turnout, jumping from 35.72% at 11 AM to 53.94% at 1 PM—a notable increase of 18.22 percentage points. Other constituencies in Jammu demonstrating strong voter engagement include Poonch Haveli, which surged from 34.26% to 51.57% (+17.31), and Rajouri (ST), rising from 33.77% to 47.36% (+13.59). Surankote (ST) also saw significant growth, increasing from 33.79% to 50.96% (+17.17), while Kalakote-Sunderbani rose from 30.74% to 46.08% (+15.34).

Mendhar (ST) climbed from 30.90% to 46.96% (+16.06), with Reasi increasing from 32.31% to 50.25% (+17.94). Shri Mata Vaishno Devi also experienced substantial gains, moving from 31.08% to 49.47% (+18.39). Thannamandi (ST) reported an increase from 31.61% to 47.58% (+15.97), while Budhal (ST) saw its turnout grow from 31.62% to 47.50% (+15.88). Nowshera recorded a rise from 21.42% to 45.89% (+24.47).

In the Kashmir Division, Beerwah continues to lead in voter turnout, rising from 26.62% at 11 AM to 40.95% at 1 PM (+14.33). Chrar-i-Shareif also saw a major increase, climbing from 28.85% to 44.26% (+15.41). Kangan (ST) increased from 30.94% to 45% (+14.06), while Ganderbal reported a rise from 24.91% to 35.80% (+10.89). Budgam experienced growth, moving from 21.78% to 31.68% (+9.90), and Chadoora rose from 24.16% to 36.65% (+12.49). Khan Sahib experienced a modest turnout increase from 27% to 45.44% (+18.44).

However, several constituencies in the Kashmir Division continue to experience lower voter participation. Habba Kadal recorded the lowest turnout, with a modest increase from 7.40% at 11 AM to 11.14% at 1 PM (+3.74). Channapora saw a slight rise from 11.48% to 18.21% (+6.73), and Khanyar moved from 10.79% to 16.07% (+5.28). Lal Chowk increased marginally from 11.39% to 19.11% (+7.72), while Zadibal rose from 12.52% to 19.25% (+6.73). Hazratbal showed an increase from 12.80% to 18.70% (+5.90), and Central Shalteng saw a turnout increase from 12.27% to 19.14% (+6.87). Eidgah grew from 15.70% to 23% (+7.30).