Gypsum Miners Penalised For Flouting Environmental Laws In Kashmir

Srinagar: Rampant flouting of environmental laws by the gypsum extracting companies in the Kashmir valley have prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to impose huge fines as directions by the National Green Tribunal woke up the UT administration.

Around 14 gypsum mining factories are extracting gypsum in Uri tehsil in Baramulla district of northern Kashmir. Of them five are running without environmental clearance and extracting gypsum above the consented quantity.

As per the reports of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee these five mining factories did not apply to the J&K Environment lmpact Assessment Authority (JKEIAA) for the revalidation of environmental clearance and carried out the mining operation illegally without having environmental clearance from the Competent Authority.

“The modus operandi adopted by Project Proponent (Mining factories) for extraction of mining is in violation of section 25|26 of the water (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and section 21 of the Air (Prevention and control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986,” the PCC report says.

The report said that the mining companies are liable for compensation for damaging the environment, besides prosecution proceedings under Section 17 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Following the rampant extraction, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took note of the environmental degradation in Uri area and directed the JKPCC take appropriate action against these defaulting mines. The PCC woke up and imposed Environmental Compensation after “following the Principles of 'Natural Justice'.”

As per the Pollution Control Committee, four gypsum mining units are without consent and in some cases consent to operate has expired and not renewed thereafter by the unit holders.

“In 5 cases, the extraction made by the unit holders is in excess of the quantity consented by the J&K Pollution control Committee in the consent order,” the report says.

The PCC constituted a Technical Advisory Committee which imposed environmental compensation upon the defaulting units for flouting laws and extracting gypsum more than the consented quantity. In one case the consented quantity was 4000 Metric Tons, but the gypsum extracted was more than one lakh MT. “Almost all the units are violating the consented quantity norm and extracting minerals more than they are permitted,” it reads.

Locals and politicians are fuming at factories and the officials for creating havoc to the environment in Uri and allege a nexus between the owners and the officials.

“The gypsum is extracted inside the Lachipora Wildlife Sanctuary. One kilometre away from Lachipora wildlife sanctuary but the extraction is being done just two hundred meters away from the sanctuary,” Naveed Bukhtiyar, a social activist and lawyer from Uri told ETV Bharat.

Dr Sajjad Shafi, the legislator from Uri said he is not against gypsum mining as the units help in creating employment but the factories should be located away from the residential areas.