Delhi: Gym Owner Killed by Father Hours Before Wedding; Police Detain Murderer

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, a gym owner was fatally murdered hours before his wedding. According to Delhi Police on Friday, 29-year-old Gaurav Singhal's father Rangalal, who has been detained, allegedly killed him. As per police, Rangalal killed Gaurav because he used to taunt him every day, which made him angry.

Police sources said that Gaurav, the owner of the Fit Box Gym, was fatally stabbed fifteen times in the face and chest at his Devli Extension residence. "A PCR call was received at 12.30 am regarding a murder in the Raju Park area," a police official said.

"We have shifted his body to AIIMS mortuary for the post-mortem," an officer said, adding that legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter. According to the authorities, the murder occurred just hours before he was set to tie the knot.



There was booming music as the guests waited for his wedding procession to start. However, Gaurav was not present during the festivities. The happy occasion quickly turned into one of sorrow and despair as a frantic search eventually found him dead in the park. According to Ankit Chauhan, the deputy commissioner of police for South Delhi, he was discovered in a blood pool at Raju Park early on Thursday.

Rangalal stabbed his son and ran away, but after a manhunt, the police apprehended him. Investigation is underway to figure out if there were any accomplices in this murder. The victim's relatives were taken aback by the arrest since they had previously ruled out any possibility of family members being involved. During the probe, the accused admitted that he had "no regrets and he should have done it earlier."