Gyanvapi Row: Muslim Bodies Meet in Varanasi to Decide Future Course of Action

Varanasi: With the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claiming the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to have been made at the site of an ancient temple and the court allowing puja inside the basement, an important meeting of all the Muslim organizations of the city was held on Sunday to chalk out the future course of action, sources said.

It is learnt that the Anjuman Intizamiya Masjid Committee, i.e. the committee that looks after the Gyanvapi mosque also participated in the important meeting. According to reliable sources, in the meeting, there was a threadbare discussion on the legal initiatives taken so far and the future strategy. Apart from this, a framework was prepared for the fight for justice, sources said.

Among the office bearers of the various Muslim bodies who participated in the meeting include Jamaat-e-Islami Hind General Secretary T Arif Ali, CAC Mujtaba Farooq, CAC, JIH Maulana Shafi Madani, National Secretary, JIH Maulana Raziul, Islam Nadvi, Dr. Malik Faisal Falahi State President and JIH UP East. Sources said that Anjuman Masjid Committee Secretary Mufti Abdul Nomani and Joint Secretary MS Yasin talked about the current status of the mosque, legal matters, community relations and future cooperation. Many other issues were also discussed in this meeting.

An appeal was made to the people of the society to be patient regarding the upcoming big decisions. After the meeting, Joint Secretary MS Yasin hailed the Muslim youth for their patience and cooperation over the matter. “They displayed great patience and perseverance in these difficult circumstances. We appeal to all of you that worse days await not only our Gyanvapi Masjid but other mosques. If a Hindu smpathiser Ajay Krishna Vishvesha (the judge who allowed Hindu puja inside Gyanvapi cellar) goes, someone else will come. Now the majority society has started calling all the officers of the division and district, no matter how small or big their post is, as Hindu Hridaya Samrat,” Yasin said in a statement after the meeting.

“Now the Supreme Court approved barricading of the mosque has been removed and the idols have been installed in the basement and the visitors have been given a pass to enter the basement. These all powerful Hindu sympathisers are planning to make a grand construction there by whatever means possible. I once again congratulate you all for your patience and appeal to you as an elder to maintain patience in all circumstances. No matter how bad the news is. Keep the mosques populated, pray and pray for us too. Also for those Hindu brothers who are with us in this hour,” added Yasin.