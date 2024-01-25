Loading...

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Process to Handover Disputed Basement to DM Varanasi Completed

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Madan Mohan, the lawyer representing Shailendra Pathak

Process to Handover Disputed Basement to DM Varanasi Completed

Madan Mohan, the lawyer representing Shailendra Pathak, the head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, which claims the ownership of the basement, termed it a matter of joy that the basement has been handed over to the District Magistrate Varanasi adding that the Muslim side had been trying to capture it.

Varanasi: The Additional District Magistrate Protocol Varanasi on Wednesday took possession of the disputed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque a week after directions from the court to the district magistrate in this regard. The head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, which claims the ownership of the basement or 'tehkhana' of the Gyanvapi mosque has welcomed the development.

Talking to the media on Wednesday over the development, Shailendra Pathak's lawyer Madan Mohan said that it is a “matter of great joy that the basement, which was lying unclaimed for 30 years, will once again be under the protection of Vyas ji's family”. He said that the Muslim side had initially opposed the move.

“After the order of making the District Magistrate the custodian, this place is again with Vyas ji's family. We are very happy and are hopeful that the way worship was performed here during Vyas ji's reign, will start soon,” he added. The District Court Varanasi had on Jan 17 nominated the District Magistrate as the custodian of the disputed part of land under khasra No. 9130 (the main Gyanvapi premises) and Khasra No. 9131 (Disputed basement).

The directions were issued after a plea by Shailendra Pathak, head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple demanding that the basement in front of the river be handed over to the District Magistrate, Varanasi adding that the Muslim side was trying to capture it. On Wednesday, on the instructions of the District Magistrate, the ADM protocol completed the process of handing it over to the District Officer.

Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

TAGGED:

Vyas family tehkhana possessionVaranasi Gyanvapi Case UpdateGyanvapi basement case

