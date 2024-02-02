Gyanvapi Complex Wrapped with Tight Security

Varanasi: Police and district administration are on high alert ever since puja was performed at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Thursday morning. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) has asked Muslims to close their businesses and shops in protest today while additional forces have been called in from three districts in view of the Friday mass prayers.

After getting a go-ahead from the district court, puja was held at the basement of Vyas ji from 12.30 am to 1:15 am in the presence of officers from the administration and police. However, the AIMC had approached the Supreme Court at night and following the latter's directive, moved the high court challenging the district court's permission to allow Hindu prayers in the complex.

Presently, security in the area is being supervised through drones while special arrangements have been undertaken in the Muslim-dominated areas and around the major mosques. Some of the areas that are being specially monitored are Chowk, Dalmandi, New Road, Dashashwamedh, Laksa and Sonarpur Beniyabagh

Police held a meeting with representatives of the Muslim community last night and urged them to maintain peace. Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain said adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order. Apart from the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, state forces have been deployed from Ghazipur, Chandauli and Jaunpur districts. This apart, an additional 12,000 police personnel have been kept on reserve.

A senior police officer said that the Gyanvapi complex is under tight security for the Friday mass prayers. Along with ensuring security on the roads, a separate team has been entrusted to keep a close watch on social media, he added.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Kanpur since last evening till March 25. Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner Law and Order Anand Prakash Tiwari and several officers are looking into the security arrangements. UP-PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed near the parade intersection of the city.

All police station in-charges will remain on the field during the Friday mass prayers today. Nearly 235 security personnel will wear body cameras and more than 100 cameras will be held in hands. This apart, 26,000 cameras will be used to keep an eye on unruly elements at major intersections of the city, police said. Joint Police Commissioner Law and Order Anand Prakash Tiwari said that Section 144 will remain in force in Kanpur till March 25. If anyone wants to organise any programme or rally then permission has to be taken for it, he said.

The additional security measures comes in the wake of a threat that was given to blow up the Beechwala temple located on Meston Road in the city a few days ago. A letter in this regard was pasted inside the temple premises wherein a BJP leader was also threatened with death.