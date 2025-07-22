ETV Bharat / state

Gwalior Youth Builds Free Libraries with 3,000 Donated Books for Needy Students

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a world quick to discard the old, Ankit Sharma is proving that even a pile of dumped books can light up a thousand minds. Through his mission, this young man from Gwalior isn’t just collecting paper, he’s shaping educational dreams of needy students.

The book lover from Gwalior, did not like the idea of books being junked as he considered them a storehouse of knowledge. He began collecting discarded books and started a free library with them.

His idea found takers as many youth started making a beeline at his libraries. Within months, over 3,000 books, ranging from school textbooks, NEET and UPSC preparation material, to religious texts and literature, were collected from households, relatives, and well-wishers.

Swami Vivekananda as idol

An ardent devotee of Swami Vivekananda, he inaugurated the first free library at Government Taksal School. He named it Swami Vivekananda Pustakalaya. He wanted to ensure children studying in government schools and the needy children preparing for competitions get an environment to study.