Gwalior Youth Builds Free Libraries with 3,000 Donated Books for Needy Students

In 2023, Ankit launched his second library in the Golpahariya area and named it Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Pustakalaya.

Ankit's idea found takers as many youth started making a beeline at his libraries (ETV Bahrat)
Published : July 22, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a world quick to discard the old, Ankit Sharma is proving that even a pile of dumped books can light up a thousand minds. Through his mission, this young man from Gwalior isn’t just collecting paper, he’s shaping educational dreams of needy students.

The book lover from Gwalior, did not like the idea of books being junked as he considered them a storehouse of knowledge. He began collecting discarded books and started a free library with them.

His idea found takers as many youth started making a beeline at his libraries. Within months, over 3,000 books, ranging from school textbooks, NEET and UPSC preparation material, to religious texts and literature, were collected from households, relatives, and well-wishers.

Swami Vivekananda as idol

An ardent devotee of Swami Vivekananda, he inaugurated the first free library at Government Taksal School. He named it Swami Vivekananda Pustakalaya. He wanted to ensure children studying in government schools and the needy children preparing for competitions get an environment to study.

"We ran door-to-door and social media campaigns, stressing to people that old books should go to the library instead of being dumped as waste. Our efforts were successful," Sharma said.

A hub for learners

Ankit's initiative soon bore fruits and his success story became known. In 2023, Ankit launched his second library in the Golpahariya area and named it Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Pustakalaya. Plans are afoot for a third library now as the campaign gathers pace across the state.

The results speak volumes. Students who studied in these libraries have excelled in board exams and competitive tests. Neha Baghel, who visits library regular, scored 90% in Class 12, while Jitendra Baghel secured a position as an army officer. Others have succeeded in Patwari and civil services examinations, proving that access can change destinies.

