Gwalior: Patients normally visit hospitals for medical consultations in different outpatient departments (OPD) for various medical illnesses.. But the Government Sanskrit College in Gwalior is planning to start an OPD in astrology, and very soon people are expected to line up for treatment of their problems based on their stars and their alignments.

This unique experiment of Jyotish OPD is being done on the lines of the OPODs in the hospitals, where the astrologers will be available twice a week for consultation on astrology-related problems faced by the common people. It is being claimed that this ‘innovative’ initiative will connect people with Shastra, Sanskrit and Sanskriti (holy texts, the Sanskrit language and culture).

Astrology OPD On The Cards At Gwalior's Government Sanskrit College (ETV Bharat)

Principal of the Government Sanskrit College, Dr Manish Khemriya, said, “ In today's time, people are getting distanced from Sanskrit. In such a situation, all the teachers of the College are trying to take Sanskrit to every home. The astrology OPD will be run in the College itself in which people will be given advice on astrological problems."

This Jyotish OPD will be conducted for two days a week, on Monday and Friday, so that the classes of the students are not disrupted in any way. The teachers of astrology will help resolve astrological matters of the people, besides their teaching assignment.

Meanwhile, the issue of fixing consultation charges is pending. It is yet to be decided whether the visitors for consultation will be charged or not.

Dr. Khemriya further disclosed, “There are scriptures to solve problems. Therefore, the classical problems will also be solved according to the classical tradition. The solutions provided to the people will be Shastriya Samadhan (solution based on texts), and no illusions will be created.”

He said that the remedies offered will be simple, not involving huge costs like planting trees, offering food to cows, tasks for the conservation of rivers, etc. This will also help in environmental conservation and propagating peace in the world.

He said that people face many types of situations related to astrology like how to pacify the planets, or which gems should be worn to address delays in marriage or for problems related to careers, addressing the concerns of the father related to the sun or those of the mother related to the moon. There are other remedies for problems arising on account of other planets as well. Advice on all these problems will be given in this OPD.”

The OPD will start in the current academic session of the college. In order to ensure that the College's functioning does not get hampered in any way, only 10 people will be provided consultations on one day of this OPD.

Dr. Khemriya claimed, “This innovation will increase awareness about Shastra, Sanskrit and astrology in society. It will also establish a new bridge between society and Shastra."

A separate OPD camp will be set up on the College campus where professors of astrology will sit. The people coming here will be able to share their problems and queries with them and take advice. However, if needed, astrologers will be engaged from outside as well for this OPD.

This experiment is claimed to be beneficial for the students studying astrology, as they will get firsthand experience in astrological consultations.

