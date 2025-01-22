ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Tying Woman And Her Daughter To Electric Pole And Thrashing Them

Vijay Agarwal had asked the mother-daughter duo to vacate his house and as the latter refused he along with others assaulted them.

Four people were arrested for tying a woman and her daughter to an electric pole and thrashing them over vacating a house in which they stay on rent at Kamaleswar Colony in Dabra town of Gwalior district on Tuesday
Representational image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Jan 22, 2025

Gwalior: Four people were arrested for tying a woman and her daughter to an electric pole and thrashing them over vacating a house in which they stay on rent at Kamaleswar Colony in Dabra town of Gwalior district on Tuesday.

The prime accused, Vijay Agarwal, his servant and a few others tied the mother-daughter duo to an electric pole and beat them. While the incident occurred in broad daylight, people recorded it on their mobile phones and nobody came forward to the aid of the mother-daughter duo. A video the incident has gone viral on social media. A police team reached the spot and lodged an FIR against Agarwal and 14 others.

Vijay and his tenant had been at loggerheads over vacating his house. As the victim refused to vacate the house, Agarwal and his wife lost their temper and tired the mother-daughter duo to an electric pole. They beat the woman and her daughter with a few others and threw away their household goods.

Dabra police station in-charge Yashwant Goyal said, "Information was received that the landlord (Agarwal) had beaten the woman and her daughter to vacate the house. Dabra police have registered a case in this matter basing on the complaint filed by the woman. At present, four people have been arrested. The remaining accused will be arrested soon."

