Blade Found In Soap: Man Files Complaint With Consumer Forum

Gwalior: A resident of Bahodapur locality in Gwalior filed a complaint with the Consumer Forum recently alleging his son was injured while bathing with a blade embedded in a soap.

Angad Singh Tomar said he had bought 10 soaps on May 21 from a shop near his residence in Anand Nagar. He said his 10-year-old soap, Anshu while bathing with a soap got injured in his face. " As Anshu screamed, me and my wife were shocked to see him bleeding from his face. We cut open the soap only to find the blade in it," Angad said.

Angad went to the shop and showed its owner the soap. The shopkeeper changed the soap and handed him another packet of the same brand. But Angad, scared with his experience, first put the new soap in water and rubbed it and found a blade in it too.

Angad complained about the matter through online helpline of the National Consumer Forum. He said owing to the negligence of the company, his son could have died. "If I do not get justice from the Consumer Board, I will take the matter to court," Angad warned.

Meanwhile, Akash, a spokesperson of the soap company, contacted ETV Bharat and said, "We came across media reports about an alleged incident in which it is claimed that razor blades were found in our company's soap. The company is actively investigating the matter to find out the truth. So far we have not received any formal complaint or information from any consumer nor has anyone tried to contact us directly. Our consumer support numbers are clearly printed on all soap packs".

Akash said it is not possible for the company to comment on the veracity of this claim although prima facie it appears to be a fake product or a malicious campaign aimed at tarnishing the brand's image. "We are trying to contact the complainant, but we do not have his contact information. We contacted the wholesaler from whom the soap was allegedly purchased and have collected samples for testing," he said.