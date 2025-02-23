Sugar From Beetroot: MP's Gwalior Agriculture University's Research May Make It Possible

Gwalior: Sugar is made from sugarcane in India. But now sugar may also be made from beetroot, which is usually used in salads and for making juices.

Scientists of Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia Agricultural University at Gwalior are busy conducting a research on the process of making sugar from beetroot. The process is common in Europe but is unheard of in India. For the research, the seeds for beetroot have been supplied by a Danish company. Dr RK Jaiswal, ab agricultural scientist involved in the research and horticulture professor of the university, told ETV Bharat, "Generally in India, beetroot is used in salads or for making juice. It has no other commercial or business use. However, with the help of Government of India, the Madhya Pradesh government has handed over the project of making sugar from beetroot to Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia Agricultural University."

Beetroot grown from seeds procured from Denmark (ETV Bharat)

At present, research is being conducted on three varieties of beetroot. Two varieties- Hadella and Gustia have been procured from Denmark. The varieties are white in colour as compared to the traditional red or brown beet grown in India. The third hybrid variety has been brought from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The amount of sucrose (a kind of sugar) in the varieties is more than what is found in the traditional beetroot. While the beetroot grown in India has only 12 per cent sucrose, the white beetroot of Denmark has 15 to 16 per cent sucrose.

Scientists at a beetroot farm in Gwalior (ETV Bharat)

Dr Jaiswal said in India, sugarcane is traditionally cultivated for making sugar. "But sugarcane contains only 8 to 9 per cent sugar. If nine quintals of sugar is obtained from 100 quintals of sugarcane, then 15 to 16 quintals of sugar can be obtained from equal amount of beetroot, " he said. Since beetroot is grown only in winter, the most suitable time for sowing its seeds is from November 15 to 25. The crop can be harvested by March 15. Sanjay Sharma, Research Director of the university, said, "Traditionally, sugarcane is grown to make sugar and it requires a lot of water. The alternative to it is beetroot as it requires less water. Currently, there are three varieties of beetroot which are being explored and the Indian variety is being compared to its Danish counterpart".

He said 40 per cent of sugar in European countries is made from beetroot. In Madhya Pradesh, an experiment is going on in three colleges under the Agriculture University, in which been crop has been planted in Gwalior as well as Indore and Mandsaur Horticulture College. If the experiment succeeds, then in future it will become an economical crop for India and sugar can be made from it, He said sugar produced from beetroot will be organic and no chemical will be used in making it.