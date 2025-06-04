ETV Bharat / state

Guwahati Youth Cycles From Fat to Fit; Reduces 62 Kg in 9 Months

By August 2024 he was facing a major crisis in the shape of being overweight as he weighed 142 kg at an age of 44 years. It was then that he resolved to turn things around and managed to cut down his weight by 62 kg in just seven months. Today he is a leaner and muscular version of himself.

This resident of Bhetpara locality has professionally moved on from being a video journalist with an Assamese TV channel to an astrologer leading a peaceful life with his wife and children.

Binay Kashyap achieved this transformation by cycling and adopting a healthy lifestyle under the guidance of medical professionals. His story assumes significance in the light of the World Bicycle Day that was celebrated on June 3.

Guwahati: Weight reduction is among the biggest challenges of modern lifestyle. But a youngster from Guwahati has demonstrated that it is actually possible to reduce body weight from 142 kg to 80 kg in just about nine months.

Cycling came as a life saver for him apart from being a fitness routine. “Cycling not only helped me lose weight but also improved my overall health. Earlier, I had several health complications that have all disappeared,” he said.

Urging everyone to take to cycling he said that every small task can be done on a cycle and this not only benefits health but also helps reduce pollution while making the society healthier.

His full body checkup in August 2024 had declared him ‘pre-diabetic’ with elevated HbA1c levels besides having fatty liver and high uric acid levels. The doctor warned him about the coming health complications including diabetes.

Binay recalled his inferiority complex due to his excess weight. "I couldn't run because I was ashamed of how people would look at me. I was always conscious of people's comments," he shared.

But then he began his fitness journey with cycling even though he initially faced difficulties due to excess weight. However, within a few months, his weight started decreasing and alongside the health complications started vanishing.

He began by cycling just 4 km to 5 km daily and presently he can cycle more than 50 km with ease. "It was astonishing how, in just a few months, all my health issues were over," he said.

Many cyclists inspired and motivated him along his journey. These included Shambhu Yadav from Sports Authority of India. Many people had earlier discouraged him from cycling, warning him of potential health risks but he remained focused on his goal.

His cycling has been coupled with a strict diet regimen. "Cycling alone wouldn't have been enough. I made sure to control my diet as well. I occasionally consulted my doctor Major Dipam Barman, a former officer of the Indian Army," Binay said.

He also joined a gym to ensure that his muscle mass remained intact. "My doctor advised me that losing weight would also reduce my muscle mass. I joined the gym where my trainer Minaz Akhtar Laskar has been a great help," he added.

Binay’s extraordinary transformation from 142 kg to 80 kg through cycling and lifestyle changes serve as an inspiration to those looking to lose weight or a healthier life. His journey is a testament to the power of determination, healthy living and the simple act of cycling.