Guwahati Seer Carries Sangam Water In Two Tankers For Northeast Devotees

Prayagraj: Close on the heels of Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to distribute Sangam water to people across 75 districts of the state, a Hindu seer from Guwahati has collected holy water for distributing it to devotees in northeastern states.
Sant Ramdas, on instructions of his guru, Mahamandaleshwar of Northeast Swami Keshav Dev Maharaj, arrived at Prayagraj with two tankers and departed for Guwahati with 68,000 litres of holy water with assistance from Uttar Pradesh fire department.
After Keshav Dev Maharaj returned from Mahakumbh Mela, all his devotees, seers and common people in Northeast approached him for Sangam water. So, he sent his disciple to Prayagraj.
Prayagraj Chief Forest Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma said Sant Ramdas had come to Prayagraj with two tankers recently after being inspired by the news of fire tenders delivering Sangam water to the districts. "He sought help from the fire department. The two tankers were of capacity 40,000-litre and 28,000-litre and brought directly from Guwahati. On request of the saint, the fire personnel filled the tankers with 68,000 litres of Sangam water," Sharma said.
Ramdas said that Sangam water will be now distributed to the people of Northeast through these two tankers, which have been sent by his guru, Keshav Dev Maharaj.
Ramdas said his guru got this inspiration from Yogi Adityanath government's initiative to provide the holy water to devotees through fire tenders.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to deliver water from Sangam to all districts for devotees who could not make it to Sangam. The fire department have transported the water to 75 districts, where local administrators and leaders are distributing it from the tehsils to gram panchayat level.
A controversy rose after Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Sangam water is riddled with faecal matter, making it unfit for bathing, let alone drinking. However, stressing upon the significance of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath declared Sangam water safe for drinking and bathing.
Padma Shri scientist Ajay Sonkar said the world is surprised as to how more than 66 crore people took bath in Sangam without any inconvenience and Yogi Adityanath single-handedly organised such a huge event.
Sonkar stated his research has revealed that there are 1100 types of bacteriophages in Ganga water that are capable of destroying any harmful bacteria.
