Guwahati Seer Carries Sangam Water In Two Tankers For Northeast Devotees

Prayagraj: Close on the heels of Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to distribute Sangam water to people across 75 districts of the state, a Hindu seer from Guwahati has collected holy water for distributing it to devotees in northeastern states.

Sant Ramdas, on instructions of his guru, Mahamandaleshwar of Northeast Swami Keshav Dev Maharaj, arrived at Prayagraj with two tankers and departed for Guwahati with 68,000 litres of holy water with assistance from Uttar Pradesh fire department.

After Keshav Dev Maharaj returned from Mahakumbh Mela, all his devotees, seers and common people in Northeast approached him for Sangam water. So, he sent his disciple to Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Chief Forest Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma said Sant Ramdas had come to Prayagraj with two tankers recently after being inspired by the news of fire tenders delivering Sangam water to the districts. "He sought help from the fire department. The two tankers were of capacity 40,000-litre and 28,000-litre and brought directly from Guwahati. On request of the saint, the fire personnel filled the tankers with 68,000 litres of Sangam water," Sharma said.

Ramdas said that Sangam water will be now distributed to the people of Northeast through these two tankers, which have been sent by his guru, Keshav Dev Maharaj.