Guwahati Residents Rally Against Proposed Dighalipukhuri Flyover, Citing Threats To Biodiversity

Guwahati: The Assam government's proposal to connect the city's Dighalipukhuri area to Noonmati through a flyover hit a roadblock on Tuesday as hundreds of citizens took to the streets protesting against the move which, according to them, will destroy the heritage of the area besides felling about 25 trees, some of which are over 100 years old.

Citizens from different walks of life, including journalists, litterateurs, artistes, politicians and academia gathered at the Dighalipukhuri area on Tuesday and demanded that the government scrap the project. The citizens, who had already floated an organisation 'Save the Greenery and Biodiversity of Dighalipukhuri', had already sent a petition to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this regard and decided to approach the court by filing a public interest litigation (PIL).

The citizens, while urging the government to scrap the project, said that the six km long flyover from near the Reserve Bank of India to the Noonmati area will affect the city's green lung--Dighalipukhuri--a historical tank, which was traced back to the time of Ahom rulers.

"Dighalipukhuri is a popular area for the city’s denizens to relax, to go for morning walks and jogs, with its many trees and waterbody presenting a peaceful ambience. It is a favourite spot for senior citizens. The area constitutes one of Guwahati’s few remaining green lungs. Such spaces are integral to the well-being and health of a city’s residents. Many of the trees surrounding the tank are well over a hundred years old and host varieties of birds," said a senior citizen, who took part in the protest demonstration on Tuesday.

"We have seen how the construction phases at Silpukhuri, Chandmari and Noonmati are adversely affecting the residents, taking a toll on their health. This scenario should not be repeated in Dighalipukhuri, one of Guwahati’s most celebrated neighbourhoods," the protesters said.

It may be recalled that the government has already started the construction work for the proposed flyover. "We have applied for information under the provision of the Right to Information Act from the Loknirman Department. The replies to the RTI queries indicated that the department had not carried out any study on the probable impact of the flyover construction on the biodiversity and the rich heritage of the area. The replies to the RTI queries also made it clear that there was no public hearing on the issue before clearing the project," said one of the agitators.

The citizens already started a signature campaign seeking people's views against the project. "We have already petitioned the NGT seeking its immediate intervention and we are also going to file a PIL seeking the court's intervention in this matter," said one of the members of the organisation, Save the Greenery and Biodiversity of Dighalipukhuri.