Guwahati Embraces Smart Recycling With GoodieBag

Guwahati: In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, the city of Guwahati has introduced the GoodieBag mobile application, offering residents a convenient and free service for the collection and recycling of dry waste, including plastic, paper, glass, and electronic items.

Environmental Impact and Community Engagement



The initiative is a collaboration between The Midway Journey, a non-profit organization focused on waste management and environmental sustainability, and GoodieBag, a Hyderabad-based startup. Since its inception, the program has expanded from collecting waste from three households to over 2,000 families in Guwahati. The team aims to increase this number to 20,000 households in the near future.

Shirsendu Shekhar Das, a member of The Midway Journey, emphasized the environmental benefits of the program, stating, "The dry waste collected from households poses a significant threat to our environment. By implementing this system, we aim to mitigate that risk and promote responsible waste disposal practices."

How GoodieBag Works

Residents can download the GoodieBag app from the Google Play Store and schedule a free pickup of their segregated dry waste. The collected materials are transported to a central facility in Lalganesh, where they are sorted into over 60 categories, such as plastic, paper, metal, and glass. These materials are then processed for recycling, with the goal of reducing landfill waste and promoting a circular economy.