Guwahati Embraces Smart Recycling With GoodieBag

Guwahati: In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, the city of Guwahati has introduced the GoodieBag mobile application, offering residents a convenient and free service for the collection and recycling of dry waste, including plastic, paper, glass, and electronic items.
Environmental Impact and Community Engagement
The initiative is a collaboration between The Midway Journey, a non-profit organization focused on waste management and environmental sustainability, and GoodieBag, a Hyderabad-based startup. Since its inception, the program has expanded from collecting waste from three households to over 2,000 families in Guwahati. The team aims to increase this number to 20,000 households in the near future.
Shirsendu Shekhar Das, a member of The Midway Journey, emphasized the environmental benefits of the program, stating, "The dry waste collected from households poses a significant threat to our environment. By implementing this system, we aim to mitigate that risk and promote responsible waste disposal practices."
How GoodieBag Works
Residents can download the GoodieBag app from the Google Play Store and schedule a free pickup of their segregated dry waste. The collected materials are transported to a central facility in Lalganesh, where they are sorted into over 60 categories, such as plastic, paper, metal, and glass. These materials are then processed for recycling, with the goal of reducing landfill waste and promoting a circular economy.
Incentives for Participation
To encourage participation, the GoodieBag app rewards users with points for each pickup. These points can be redeemed for various household items, such as groceries and eco-friendly products, fostering a sense of community involvement and environmental responsibility.
Future Plans
Looking ahead, the team behind GoodieBag plans to expand the service to other cities in Northeast India, aiming to replicate the success achieved in Guwahati. Additionally, they are exploring partnerships with local schools and institutions to further promote waste segregation and recycling practices among students and the broader community.
For more information or to schedule a pickup, residents can download the GoodieBag app from the Google Play Store or visit the official website. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment for all.