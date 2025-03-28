ETV Bharat / state

Gusty Wind In Kashmir Disrupts Flights, Damages Properties

The gusty wind disrupted normal life in Kashmir. Several flights were also cancelled from Srinagar International Airport.

A car was damaged after a tree fell on it due to gusty wind in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)
By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

Srinagar: Intermittent fast winds in Kashmir today disrupted at least 19 flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport, electricity supply and also damaged property of people in many parts of the Valley.

Srinagar Airport officials said that due to the steep pressure of winds, 19 flights were cancelled while 15 flights arrived in Srinagar and 14 departed from Srinagar Airport. The officials said that IndiGo cancelled all its flights for the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar said that the winds prevailed in the Valley from Thursday night intermittently and caused steep pressure in the atmosphere. The officials said that the winds caused panic among the people and led to damage to rooftops, particularly to houses and other infrastructure while the electricity was also disrupted from Thursday night.

The windstorm caused panic among locals and visitors in the Dal Lake as it was gripped by waves and heavy ripples. Police, State Disaster Response Force and boatmen in the lake rescued several tourists, who were enjoying shikara rides in the lake when the windstorm erupted.

According to locals and officials the damage to property was reported from Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Budgam districts. Officials said the damage was partial and minor at many places and it is being assessed by the revenue and local authorities. Though there was no loss of life reported by officials and locals in any part of the Kashmir valley.

Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Er Aaquib S Deva said the electricity supply to the majority of the areas in the Valley has been restored after the disruption due to the windstorm.

IMD Director in Srinagar, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that till April 6, the weather will remain generally dry, and the windstorm will recede from Friday evening.

