Gusty Wind In Kashmir Disrupts Flights, Damages Properties

A car was damaged after a tree fell on it due to gusty wind in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Intermittent fast winds in Kashmir today disrupted at least 19 flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport, electricity supply and also damaged property of people in many parts of the Valley.

Srinagar Airport officials said that due to the steep pressure of winds, 19 flights were cancelled while 15 flights arrived in Srinagar and 14 departed from Srinagar Airport. The officials said that IndiGo cancelled all its flights for the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Srinagar said that the winds prevailed in the Valley from Thursday night intermittently and caused steep pressure in the atmosphere. The officials said that the winds caused panic among the people and led to damage to rooftops, particularly to houses and other infrastructure while the electricity was also disrupted from Thursday night.

The windstorm caused panic among locals and visitors in the Dal Lake as it was gripped by waves and heavy ripples. Police, State Disaster Response Force and boatmen in the lake rescued several tourists, who were enjoying shikara rides in the lake when the windstorm erupted.