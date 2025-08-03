Gurugram: Woman Kills Husband With Lover Help In Cold Blood After Daughter Exposes Obscene Video Of Affair

Gurugram: Police have arrested a woman and her neighbour with whom she was allegedly having an affair, along with three others, on charges of murdering her husband and hiding his body, officials said here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Vikram (37), a resident of Dundahera village, who originally hailed from Nawada in Bihar. Vikram's wife, Soni Devi (35), told the police during questioning that she and the main accused, Ravinder (34), plotted the murder with the help of online content as her daughter had seen their inappropriate video on his phone and had told her husband about it, according to a police spokesperson.

Giving details of the entire episode, the spokesperson said that Soni Devi had filed a complaint at Udyog Vihar police station on July 28 that her husband was missing. On July 31, the woman filed another complaint in which she alleged that Ravindra, a neighbour, raped her in March 2025 while her husband was away for work.

She claimed that Ravindra had made a video of the incident and threatened that if she told anyone about it, he would make the clip public.

While investigating, the police team arrested Ravindra (34), who "confessed" to the murder, the police spokesperson said. Manish (19) and Fariyaad (20), who allegedly assisted in the murder, were also arrested and remanded in police custody for five days on Saturday.

The police arrested Santarpal (60), Ravidra’s uncle who helped bury the body, on Saturday, and he was also remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday, while Soni Devi has been sent to judicial remand.

During interrogation, Ravindra claimed that he and the woman had been in a relationship, the spokesperson said. On July 26, he and his accomplices allegedly pulled Vikram into a car when he was returning home from work. They allegedly strangled him to death with a rope and buried him near Mohammadpur Jharsa village. Vikram's body was exhumed after Ravindra told the police where they had buried him.

During questioning, the wife told the police that she was having an affair with Ravindra for about a year, and Ravindra had made an "obscene video" which her daughter had seen on his phone and had told Vikram about it, according to the spokesperson.

"Both the accused, Ravindra and Soni Devi, watched various methods on the Internet and YouTube to kill Vikram and dispose of the body after the murder.

"As per the plan, accused Ravindra went to meet his uncle Santarpal, who takes care of cows and buffaloes in Mohammadpur Jharsa village.

"Ravindra, along with his friends, then killed Vikram and his uncle held him to bury the body in a pit which was already dug by Santarpal on Ravindra's instructions.

"During this entire episode, Soni Devi was in contact with Ravindra over phone. In order to mislead the police, she first filed a missing report of her husband on July 28, while the woman knew that her husband had been murdered on July 26 and his body had been buried. We are questioning the accused," the spokesperson said.