Gurugram Teenager Gangraped In Haridwar Hotel; Case Filed Against 3, Including Aunt

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A 16-year-old girl's gangrape in a hotel in Haridwar has surfaced, where the minor was sexually assaulted after being injected anaesthesia. Following which, a case has been registered against three persons, including her aunt.

The incident dates back to September 2023. The teenager from Gurugram was brought to the hotel by her aunt on the pretext of making arrangements for performing a puja. After which, her acquaintances raped the girl in the hotel. A zero FIR was filed in Palam Vihar police station of Gurgaon and then the case was transferred to the Nagar Kotwali police station in Haridwar.

According to police, the minor, a resident of a colony under Palam Vihar police station area submitted a complaint. She told police that on August 12, she had come to Gurgaon to stay with her uncle and aunt. In September 2023, her aunt told her that a puja was being organised in the name of her son in Haridwar and asked the girl to accompany her.

On way to Haridwar on September 9, girl's aunt met one Ram Kishore in bus. On reaching Haridwar, two rooms were booked in a hotel. Upon arriving at the hotel, the aunt met another youth and asked him to stay with her. The girl alleged that she was given some medicine after she vomited but she fell unconscious after taking it.

The girl alleged that after regaining consciousness, she found a youth lying next to her and tried to protest. However, the youth told her that everything was happening as per the orders of her aunt. Also, her aunt asked her not to tell anyone about it.