Gurugram: 17-Year-old Student Gang-Raped By Two Social Media Friends; Both Arrested

Gurugram: A class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two BCom students whom she met on social media, police said on Thursday.

After raping the 17-year-old girl, the accused threw her from their car near her house here and fled away, they said, adding the incident took place on Tuesday when she was going to a tuition centre. The accused, identified as Ankit (19) from Bihar and Lakshya (18) of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested late this evening, police said in a statement.

Both are first-year BCom students and were residing in the city, the statement said. The girl, a student of a government school, had met the accused on Instagram two-three months ago, police said.

According to a complaint by the girl's father, her daughter left home for tuition at 4:30 pm but did not return even after 6:30 pm. The father said that when he reached the tuition centre, he got to know that she had not arrived there.