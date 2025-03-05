ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Shocker: Class 10 Girl Student 'Blackmailed With Morphed Images', Family Loses Rs 80 Lakh

Gurugram: Social media has proved to be a boon for millions, but it has also become a curse for many. A shocking incident has surfaced in Gurugram, Haryana, where a family lost around Rs 80 lakh after their girl, a Class 10 student, fell into the trap of fraudsters on social media platform.

What started as a normal chat with a stranger on social media, soon turned into a nightmare, as little did she know that simply chatting with a person would cause huge financial loss to her and her family. The accused reportedly gained her trust and convinced her to share her photos with him on social media. But he allegedly edited those pictures and eventually started blackmailing her with the morphed obscene images, swindling as much as Rs 80 lakh from her over time.

Money Transferred Via Grandma's Account

Investigation revealed that the girl used to access her grandmother's bank account via net banking to make transactions, small or big, whenever necessary. As soon as the accused discovered this, the gang hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the girl student. Petrified by the frequent threats, the girl started transferring small amounts from her grandmother's account. This continued for weeks, and in the process, Rs 80 lakh disappeared from the account. Still, out of fear, the girl could not reveal this before any of the family members.

The victim girl finally opened up about this before one of her friends, who then informed everything to her family. The matter was immediately apprised to the police. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case on December 21, 2024. Following an extensive investigation, police on Monday (March 3, 2025) managed to arrest the prime accused Naveen Kumar, a resident of New Colony Hayatpur Road, Garhi Harsaru in Gurugram. Police also recovered Rs 5.13 lakh in cash and the girl student's debit card from his possession.

Six Detained By Police

Sector-10 police station in-charge Inspector Rambir said that six persons have been detained so far in connection with the case. "Main accused Naveen Kumar was arrested on Monday, and during interrogation, many important clues were found. It is suspected that more people are involved. Search for all suspects is underway," IIC Rambir said.