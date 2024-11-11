Gurugram Police Busts Kaushal Gang's Extortion Racket, Nabs Mastermind

Gurugram: Manisha Kaushal, wife of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, has been arrested from Sector 9 for demanding a ransom of Rs two crore from a hotel owner in Gurugram, Haryana. She was operating her husband's gang.

During interrogation, Manisha revealed that she ordered a firing at Hotel Highway King Neemrana, Rajasthan for the ransom and was supplying illegal weapons to four accused, three of whom were caught during an encounter with the police in Manesar Valley while the fourth was apprehended from Sector 29 of Gurugram.

Gurugram Police said that she had been operating the entire gang since her husband Kaushal Chaudhary went to jail. He is an arch-enemy of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. So far, about half a dozen criminal cases have been registered against her.

Manisha was extorting several hoteliers in different states of the country. She demanded a large sum of money from the operator of Rao Hotel in Gurugram and a case was registered against her. She was also the mastermind of the extortion case in Khandsa Mandi of Gurugram. She operates the extortion racket in Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

She was sent on a six-day police remand. The police have started grilling her to dig deeper into the racket and are hopeful of tightening the noose around the Kaushal gang.