Gurugram: Miscreants Attack Couple in Broad Daylight, Break Liquor Bottles on Victim's Head

Gurugram (Haryana): In yet another case of miscreants creating ruckus on Holi, March 25, several of them traveling in a black Scorpio car allegedly beat up a couple by breaking liquor bottles on them, besides punching and kicking them, police sources said.

The youth fled from the spot after the incident, police confirmed. The incident took place amid broad daylight in the Cyber City of Gurugram, where some youth got out of the car and started fighting fiercely with a woman and a young man.

The youth, fearless of the law, were in an inebriated state when they allegedly broke the bottles on the victim's head and attacked them brutally. After brutally assaulting the couple, the miscreants fled in the car.

The victim woman tried stopping the car by lying in front of the vehicle, but failed to do so. Meanwhile, an eyewitness recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media, making it viral. Police has launched a case and is investigating the matter.

Gurugram Police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that a complaint has been lodged in this matter. Further action is being taken on the basis of the complaint, police said.

Also, police is trying to trace the miscreants and nab them through the number plate of the four-wheeler and the video. Police said that preliminary investigation could not reveal the motif behind the attack.