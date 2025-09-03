Chhattisgarh On Path Of Development, State's Youth Its Strength: Guru Khushwant Saheb

Raipur: Newly appointed Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Development of Scheduled Castes, Guru Khushwant Saheb on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is on the path of development and will set new standards of progress in future.

Saheb is the youngest Minister of Chhattisgarh Government. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for assigning him a vital responsibility. "It is a major challenge to meet the expectations of the youth," he said. Saheb said the state government is focused on the development of youth. "The future of the youth was tampered with through corruption, especially the Public Service Commission scam," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying stress for development of skills to make our nation's youth employable," he said. Saheb said there had been little focus on development of youth in the previous regime.

He said the state government has come up with a new industrial policy under which subsidies are given to those who generate jobs. "We have developed ihub in Sejbahar and have entered into an agreement with the ihub in Gujarat," he informed..

The Minister said Chhattisgarh will soon received investments worth over Rs 6.5 crores. He said the state government has made some plans for Bastar where infrastructure development is being carried out on war footing. "We are working to set up a livelihoods office in the region whose youth are being trained on skill development," he said.

Saheb said youth are the strength of Chhattisgarh and the government is committed to ensure their development.