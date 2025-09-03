ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh On Path Of Development, State's Youth Its Strength: Guru Khushwant Saheb

The newly inducted minister said the development of youth is the state government's utmost priority.

Newly appointed Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Development of Scheduled Castes, Guru Khushwant Saheb on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is on the path of development and will set new standards of progress in future
File photo of Guru Khushwant Saheb (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: Newly appointed Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Development of Scheduled Castes, Guru Khushwant Saheb on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is on the path of development and will set new standards of progress in future.

Saheb is the youngest Minister of Chhattisgarh Government. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for assigning him a vital responsibility. "It is a major challenge to meet the expectations of the youth," he said. Saheb said the state government is focused on the development of youth. "The future of the youth was tampered with through corruption, especially the Public Service Commission scam," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying stress for development of skills to make our nation's youth employable," he said. Saheb said there had been little focus on development of youth in the previous regime.

He said the state government has come up with a new industrial policy under which subsidies are given to those who generate jobs. "We have developed ihub in Sejbahar and have entered into an agreement with the ihub in Gujarat," he informed..

The Minister said Chhattisgarh will soon received investments worth over Rs 6.5 crores. He said the state government has made some plans for Bastar where infrastructure development is being carried out on war footing. "We are working to set up a livelihoods office in the region whose youth are being trained on skill development," he said.

Saheb said youth are the strength of Chhattisgarh and the government is committed to ensure their development.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: Three First-Time MLAs Inducted Into Vishu Deo Sai Cabinet, Congress Says BJP's Senior Leaders Displeased

Raipur: Newly appointed Minister for Skill Development, Technical Education and Development of Scheduled Castes, Guru Khushwant Saheb on Wednesday said Chhattisgarh is on the path of development and will set new standards of progress in future.

Saheb is the youngest Minister of Chhattisgarh Government. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he thanked Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for assigning him a vital responsibility. "It is a major challenge to meet the expectations of the youth," he said. Saheb said the state government is focused on the development of youth. "The future of the youth was tampered with through corruption, especially the Public Service Commission scam," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying stress for development of skills to make our nation's youth employable," he said. Saheb said there had been little focus on development of youth in the previous regime.

He said the state government has come up with a new industrial policy under which subsidies are given to those who generate jobs. "We have developed ihub in Sejbahar and have entered into an agreement with the ihub in Gujarat," he informed..

The Minister said Chhattisgarh will soon received investments worth over Rs 6.5 crores. He said the state government has made some plans for Bastar where infrastructure development is being carried out on war footing. "We are working to set up a livelihoods office in the region whose youth are being trained on skill development," he said.

Saheb said youth are the strength of Chhattisgarh and the government is committed to ensure their development.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: Three First-Time MLAs Inducted Into Vishu Deo Sai Cabinet, Congress Says BJP's Senior Leaders Displeased

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURU KHUSHWANT SAHEB INTERVIEWCHHATTISGARH MINISTER INTERVIEWCHHATTISGARHGURU KHUSHWANT SAHEB

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.