Grand Nagar Kirtan Held In Jammu On Guru Gobind Singh’s Birth Anniversary

The procession began at Gurdwara Sahib, Chand Nagar, before concluding at Gurudwara Nanak Nagar it passed through various markets.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Jammu: A grand Nagar-Kirtan procession was held here on Friday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Guru of Sikhs. Organised by the District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, the procession witnessed an overwhelming participation of the Sikh community.

The procession began at Gurdwara Sahib, Sri Guru Nanak Dev, in Chand Nagar and passed through various markets before concluding at Gurudwara Nanak Nagar. The streets en route were adorned with colourful decorations and welcome gates erected by the devotees. Members of the Sikh community were also seen sweeping the roads as a mark of respect.

Leading the procession were the Panj Pyaras, dressed in traditional Khalsa attire, symbolising Sikh values. A beautifully decorated vehicle carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism, followed them. Some participants were also seen on horseback, adding to the grandeur.

During the procession, devotees were reciting Shabad Kirtan and Gurbani hymns, creating a spiritual atmosphere. Religious preachers joined the Nagar-Kirtan, delivering inspirational messages, while devotees paid obeisance to the Guru Granth Sahib along the way.

The Jammu administration ensured smooth proceedings with special traffic arrangements and diversions. To minimise inconvenience to the participants and the public in general, the Traffic Police Department of Jammu announced comprehensive traffic arrangements and diversions in connection with the procession.

Grand Nagar Kirtan Held In Jammu On Guru Gobind Singh's Birth Anniversary

