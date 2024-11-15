Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervour At Gurdwara In Anantnag

Anantnag: Gurpurab, the sacred occasion marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm at the Gurdwara in the Mattan area of Anantnag district. The celebrations witnessed participation from people of all faiths, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, symbolising unity, harmony and interfaith brotherhood.

The atmosphere was charged with spiritual devotion as the devotees gathered to pay tributes to Guru Nanak Devji, whose teachings of peace, equality and love continue to inspire millions. The participants offered prayers, chanted hymns and engaged in community service, embracing the core message of Guru Nanak 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chakko' (Meditate on God's name, live an honest life and share with others).

The occasion was marked by a display of solidarity among different communities, with locals coming together to celebrate the universal values of peace, love and brotherhood. The gathering emphasised the importance of mutual respect and the collective responsibility of all to foster a peaceful society.

Local religious leaders, including representatives from the Sikh, Muslim and Hindu communities, addressed the congregation, reiterating the need for communal harmony and understanding. They praised the efforts of the Gurdwara management for hosting such an inclusive and peaceful event, which has strengthened the bonds of unity among the people of the region.

The celebrations concluded with a langar (community meal), which was shared by all, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, reflecting the spirit of equality and service that Guru Nanak Devji espoused. This year’s Gurpurab celebrations at Gurdwara Guru Nanak Devji served as a powerful reminder of the enduring message of Guru Nanakji and the importance of communal harmony in today’s world.

