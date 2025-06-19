Gunshots Fired Near Tejashwi Yadav's Residence In Patna, LoP Slams Nitish Kumar Govt Over Rising Crimes

By Dev Raj

Patna: A political storm has erupted in Bihar after gunshots were fired near the official residence of Leader of Opposition and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the capital city Thursday morning. While police said the incident was linked to an attempted robbery, Yadav alleged it was carried out deliberately and at the behest of someone. Yadav also criticised the Nitish Kumar-led government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi’s 1, Polo Road residence in Kaushal Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Airport police station. The area is close to airport as well as residences of several senior ministers and government officials.

According to the police, two motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at a youth named Rahul Kumar in the morning in an attempt to rob him of his belongings. Fortunately, the youth resisted the loot bid and escaped unhurt, while the robbers fled the spot.

"A couple of assailants on a motorcycle tried to snatch valuables from a youth in the Airport police station area at around 8:15 AM. Though they took items worth Rs 400 from him, they were unable to take his mobile phone and other belongings," City Superintendent of Police (SP) Patna (Central), Diksha said.

"The attackers pushed and shoved the victim, causing him to fall. A shot was fired during the scuffle, but nobody was injured. There is a slum area nearby. An investigation into the incident is underway. A bullet shell was recovered from the scene and we have launched manhunt to apprehend the absconding suspects," Diksha added.

Reacting sharply to the incident, Tejashwi slammed the Bihar government with a post on social media platform X. "Today, a bullet was fired outside my residence. In the demonic rule of NDA, the morale of the criminals protected by the government is so high that even in the high security zone, at a short distance from the Governor's residence Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister's residence, Leader of the Opposition's residence, Judge's residence and the airport, they are roaming around and opening fire freely," he said.

"Beware! What if anyone calls it jungle raj (lawlessness)?. Anyways, the Prime Minister is coming to Bihar tomorrow so the 'godi' (lapdog) media has to maintain a positive image (of the government)," Yadav added.

The RJD leader also denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit by asserting that he (Modi) would be ashamed if he listens to the 200 addresses he has delivered in Bihar till now.

"Modi is not coming here to provide employment, reduce inflation, or to eliminate poverty. He is coming here to indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics – the politics of hatred. He promised to make Bihar the number one state in the country, but did nothing," Yadav criticised.

The RJD leader further pointed at the recent allegations of nepotism in appointments to various government commissions in the state and asserted that NDA meant "National Damad Aayog" (National son-in-law commission).

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting poll-bound Bihar on Friday (June 20). He is scheduled to hold a public rally at Siwan and also launch several development projects.

Modi will also flag off the first engine manufactured at the Indian Railway's Diesel Locomotive Factory at Marhaura in Saran district for export to the Republic of Guinea in Africa. The plant is a joint venture between the railway and Wabtec (formerly GE Transportation). The Diesel Locomotive Factory will supply supply 150 locomotives worth over Rs 3000 crore to Rio Tinto SimFer iron ore project at Simandou in Guinea in the next three year.