Gunman Fails To Shoot TMC Councillor In Kasba

Kasba: Two miscreants passing on a bike tried to shoot the Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Sushant Ghosh, but as the gun was locked, he was fortunately saved on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place in front of Ghosh's residence in Kasba, they said. According to sources, the miscreants tried to escape from the spot, but the locals caught one of them. Later, one of the accused was arrested, and a pistol was also recovered, sources said.

Soon after the incident, the detectives of the Kolkata Police branch, including the Additional Police Commissioner, reached the spot. Sources further confirmed that the detectives of the Ganga Suppression Wing of Kolkata Police have already collected the street CCTV footage.

Sushant Ghosh, the Trinamool councillor of Ward No. 107, denied any political reason behind the incident. Ghosh went to one of his errands near the Quest Mall during that moment the incident took place. The Mall is located in the vicinity of his residence.