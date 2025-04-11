Militant Killed In Ongoing Gunfight In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: At least one militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in the Chatroo forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said. They said the operation has been going on in the district despite the inclement weather.

“One #terrorist has thus far been neutralised. Despite hostile terrain & adverse weather, relentless operations by our #brave #soldiers continue,” the spokesperson of Army's 16 Corps said.

He said that a joint search-and-destroy operation was started on April 9, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar, based on specific intelligence inputs. “Contact was established late in the evening on the same day. The #terrorists were effectively engaged, and a firefight ensued,” the spokesperson said.

According to officials, the para commandos were also pushed into the service to track down militants who had been hiding in the forest area for quite some time.

“Since morning rain has lashed the area, the security forces didn't let the terrorists flee the cordon which was established a couple of days ago,” they said.

A similar encounter was ongoing in the Udhampur district’s Japher village. On Wednesday, contact was established with militants when security forces launched the search operation to track down militants after input from the local people, but after an exchange of fire between them and security forces, militants managed to flee from the area. According to official sources, security forces launched the search operation in the Udhampur village after getting information from a local lady that she had seen the militants entering the forest area, after which forces got alerted, and more troops were brought in to continue the operation.

During the night, the operation was halted, and with the first light of the day, it resumed, and the search operation continued. At present, the search operation is going on, and forces are trying to zero in on the area where militants are possibly hiding.

According to the locals at both places, it is a dense forest area where forces have to adopt standard operating procedures to zero in on the militants and minimise the risk of loss of life for the forces. Last year, militants were also hiding in these areas, which are densely forested and have natural caves and hideouts, which are helping them to remain at large.

Recently, three militants were killed during an encounter in the Kathua district, and it was reported that a few more militants have managed to flee into the forest area, and they might have entered the Udhampur district in the upper reaches.