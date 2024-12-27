ETV Bharat / state

Two Injured In Gunfight In Manipur Today

Imphal: At least two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a gunfight with armed men in Manipur's Imphal East district on Friday, police said.

Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in the district, to which security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter, a senior police officer said.

Two persons suffered injuries in the gunfight in Sanasabi village. The policeman, identified as 37-year-old K Haridash, suffered bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences around 3.30 pm, the officer said. He will undergo a minor surgery, officials at the hospital said.

Another 'village volunteer' who suffered minor injuries on his hands during the gun battle was also taken to a private hospital, where his condition is out of danger. The village volunteers had joined the security forces in the gun battle against the armed men from the hills.

"Armed men from the hilltops started firing indiscriminately and hurling bombs around 10.45 am at Sanasabi village and adjacent areas, forcing security personnel to retaliate," the officer said. Locals ran helter-skelter as the gunfight broke out.