ETV Bharat / state

Gunbattle In Munger: STF, Naxals Exchange Over 300 Rounds, Suresh Koda Injured, Manhunt On

Munger: A fierce encounter broke out in Bihar’s Munger district on Sunday between security forces and Naxals, with hundreds of rounds of gunfire exchanged on both sides. Acting on a tip-off, a Special Task Force (STF) team had reached the Haveli Kharagpur area to arrest notorious Naxal leader Suresh Koda when they came under heavy fire.

According to officials, the encounter took place deep inside the forested terrain of Rajasarai when the Naxals opened fire on the STF team. Following this, the STF team retaliated with about 200 rounds of ammunition. The Superintendent of Police, Syed Imran Masood, informed that the Naxals fired 150 rounds during the firefight.

“Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of Suresh Koda and his group in Rajasarai, a joint team of the district police and STF launched a raid. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued. We have information that Koda was hit and is seriously injured,” said SP Syed Imran Masood.

Suresh Koda is believed to have sustained injuries during the shootout; however, his group, taking advantage of the dense forest and hilly terrain, managed to escape. No arrests were made despite the intense exchange of fire.