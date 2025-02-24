Gun Manufacturing Syndicate In Jharkhand, Bihar And Bengal Busted; Six Arrested, Hunt On For Others

Giridih: With the help of anti-terrorism squad, Police have busted a major gun manufacturing network operating in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, following arrest of six persons from Giridih.

As per police, the frame of these country-made pistols were designed in Jharkhand's Giridih, while the final assembly, manufacturing and finishing work was done in Bihar. Once complete, these pistols were sold in different regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Based on information from reliable sources, a team of Jharkhand police, carried out a joint operation with Bengal police and anti-terrorism squad, and busted a manufacturing unit operating in Jamua police station area in Jharkhand.

Country-made weapon manufacturing unit busted in Giridih, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

"10 units of iron pistol rear part (semi-manufactured butt), and various other equipment for making pistols were recovered during the raid. Six persons were arrested from the spot and subsequently sent to judicial custody," said police.

The investigation led by SP Bimal Kumar revealed that only the frame work of the weapons was made in Giridih. "The finishing work was completely done in Bihar. It was then sold in different areas across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal," the senior police official said.

Weapons Sold For Rs 30,000

During interrogation of the arrested criminals, it was revealed that one pistol was sold for at least Rs 30,000. Police said the half-made pistols seized were almost ready to be dispatched to Bihar for finishing work.

SP Bimal Kumar said that the gun factory was in operation in a half-constructed house of one Mohammed Dayamuddin, a resident of Chauparan in Jamua. The factory had been operating for nearly a month and a half now. Receiving information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Khorimahua and his team carried out raids and arrested the accused.

Police have launched manhunt to track down other members of the gang, said SP Kumar.

Back in September 2021, another gun factory was busted in Ghanghari of Bagodar police station area in Jharkhand. Then, the West Bengal police had conducted a raid which led to seizure of huge cache of weapon-making equipment.

