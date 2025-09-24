ETV Bharat / state

Three Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla

One of the dead ultras was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The security forces also recovered three weapons from the encounter site.

Three Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand Gumla
File photo used for representational purpose. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST

Ranchi: At least three members of a banned Maoist splinter group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday morning.

The encounter between security forces, comprising the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, and Maoists of JJMP, took place in a forest area under Bishnupur police station limits around 8 am.

As per inputs received from Jharkhand Police Headquarters, one of the dead ultras was identified as Chhotu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Three weapons were also recovered from the scene.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed the killing of the three Maoists, as did IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S.

"Three JJMP Maoists were killed in the gunfight. Three weapons were also recovered from the site," the spokesperson said. He said a search operation is still underway.

Earlier this month, security forces eliminated three top Naxals, including one with a Rs 1 crore bounty on his head and recovered three AK-47 rifles, in and anti-Naxal operation in Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

The eliminated Naxals were identified as Sahadev Soren, Central Committee Member, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, Raghunath Hembram, Special Area Committee member, who carried a reward of 25 lakhs, and Committee member and 10 lakh rewardee Veer Sen Ganjhu. The Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah has set March 2026 as the deadline to make India Naxal-free.

