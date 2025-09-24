ETV Bharat / state

Three Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla

Ranchi: At least three members of a banned Maoist splinter group Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday morning.

The encounter between security forces, comprising the Jharkhand Jaguar and Gumla Police, and Maoists of JJMP, took place in a forest area under Bishnupur police station limits around 8 am.

As per inputs received from Jharkhand Police Headquarters, one of the dead ultras was identified as Chhotu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Three weapons were also recovered from the scene.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman confirmed the killing of the three Maoists, as did IG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Michael Raj S.