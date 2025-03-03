ETV Bharat / state

Gulmarg To Host 5th Khelo India Winter Games From March 9-12 After Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir

Srinagar: The second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games is set to take place in Gulmarg from March 9 to 12 after being postponed due to insufficient snowfall, officials said Monday.

A senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council said more than 300 athletes from across the country will compete in various winter sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding.

"All necessary arrangements have been finalized to ensure a smooth experience for both athletes and visitors," the official said.

The games were originally scheduled for February 22-25 but were postponed on February 17 due to a lack of snow. However, following recent snowfall, Gulmarg now has adequate snow cover to host the competition, the official added.