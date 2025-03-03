Gulmarg To Host 5th Khelo India Winter Games From March 9-12 After Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir

Srinagar: The second leg of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games is set to take place in Gulmarg from March 9 to 12 after being postponed due to insufficient snowfall, officials said Monday.
A senior official from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council said more than 300 athletes from across the country will compete in various winter sports, including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, and snowboarding.
"All necessary arrangements have been finalized to ensure a smooth experience for both athletes and visitors," the official said.
The games were originally scheduled for February 22-25 but were postponed on February 17 due to a lack of snow. However, following recent snowfall, Gulmarg now has adequate snow cover to host the competition, the official added.
Gulmarg – A Winter Wonderland!— Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) March 1, 2025
Blanketed in pristine snow, this jewel of Kashmir offers breathtaking landscapes, thrilling adventures, and an unforgettable experience. From the world-famous Gondola ride to serene ski slopes, Gulmarg is paradise on earth! 🌨️✨#Gulmarg #Kashmir… pic.twitter.com/uwer9Kyuvp
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain and snowfall across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, director of the Meteorological Department, said light to moderate precipitation is expected across the region, with moderate to heavy snowfall likely in the higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir.
According to Ahmad, the weather is expected to remain dry from March 4 to 9, but another spell of rain and snow is likely between March 10 and 12.
The department has also issued an advisory, warning of potential landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides in vulnerable areas due to the snowfall.
Read more: