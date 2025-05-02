Gulmarg Fashion Show Controversy: Srinagar Court Clears Shivan & Narresh, Elle India Of Obscenity Allegations

Srinagar: A Srinagar court has declined to proceed with a complaint accusing the directors of luxury fashion brand Shivan and Narresh and the Editor-in-Chief of Elle India magazine of resorting to obscenity during a fashion show in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, earlier this year.

Special Mobile Magistrate Faizan-I-Nazar ruled that the two models who wore skimpy clothing or swimwear did not constitute an offence under the law. The magistrate explained that in the context of the fashion show, the attire of the models did not meet the legal standard of obscenity.

"The two screenshots annexed with the complaint show one female and one male model in skimpy clothes. That is the sole fact appearing in the complaint alleged to be obscene. Accused on the other hand has placed on record material which show that in fashion show several models participated and the above two models wearing skimpy clothes actually were showcasing swimwear for which the company of first accused has expertise," the magistrate said.

The complaint had been filed by Aadil Nazir Khan, a Tangmarg (Baramulla) resident, who claimed the fashion show was not only inappropriate but also held during Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims. Khan also alleged that the show involved public alcohol consumption, which he argued violated the moral standards of Ramadan.

The complaint sought prosecution under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious sentiments), as well as Section 50-A of the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, which deals with drinking in public places.

The fashion show, which took place on March 7, 2025, at the Nedous Hotel in Gulmarg, attracted significant attention after photographs from the event were shared widely on social media. The controversy led to political reactions, with Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling for a report on the incident.

On March 11, the court issued notices to the accused parties, informing them of the complaint and scheduling hearings under Section 223(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before deciding whether to take action.

In the final judgment delivered on April 30, the court ruled that it could not proceed with the allegations of outraging religious sentiments without the necessary government sanction. "As the complainant has not placed on record sanction of appropriate Government, thus the bar for taking cognizance of such offence operates," the court said.

The court explained that Section 217 of the BNSS requires government sanction before prosecution can proceed on charges related to religious sentiments. The court also addressed the issue of alcohol consumption at the event. The complaint alleged that alcohol was consumed in public during the fashion show, but the court noted that under local law, private individuals cannot file complaints about alcohol violations. "It is only the Deputy Commissioner, police and other authorities under the Act who have locus to maintain a complaint under the J&K Excise Act," the court said. The hotel hosting the event had a valid permit to serve liquor, which was issued by the Deputy Excise Commissioner for a four-hour period on March 7, 2025. "Four hour permit for serving liquor in connection with get together on 07.03.2025 in favour Nedous Hotel Gulmarg issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Kashmir Division on 01.03.2025 has been placed on record by accused," the court pointed out.

The court concluded that while the complainant could report any alleged violations of the liquor license to the relevant authorities, it could not proceed with the private complaint under the Excise Act. "In view of above bar, this court cannot take cognizance of such offence as private complaint under the Excise Act is not maintainable," the magistrate ruled.

In light of the findings, the court dismissed the complaint. "In view of above discussion this Court deems it fit not to proceed further in the complaint and is, accordingly, disposed of as such," the magistrate concluded.