Gulabi Gang 2 - Women In Kanker Village Set Up Vigilante Group Against Alcoholism

Kanker: The women of Govindpur village, in Chhattisgarh, have come together to form a vigilante group aiming to eradicate the menace of alcoholism and build a model village. It is a replica of the famous Gulabi Gang of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh that was founded in 2006 and has been named the same.
The women members of this Gulabi Gang are now seen as saviours of Govindpur as they have been driving away anti-social elements, creating nuisance after consuming alcohol. Govindpur has been a theatre of this nuisance on account of being located very close to the city.
A member of the group, Rambai Gautam, disclosed, “The youngsters will follow suit when the elders are habitual consumers of intoxicants. The youngsters also create a nuisance by following their elders. That is why we made this gang.”
The Gulabi Gang has members between the age group of 19 to 60 years that keep a vigil while patrolling the village from 8.30 pm to 11 pm. They move around the school ground, village pond, mango orchards, Saket Nagar and Vrindavan Colony. These women believe that society needs to be saved to prevent the families from disintegration.
Another member, Rukmini, said, “We just want the children to keep away from bad habits, and the women not to face any hassles.”
She joined this gang to support the other women of the village. She disclosed that men of all age groups in the village drink alcohol and use abusive language. They also resort to domestic violence, and this also leads to the breakup of families.
Quite often, the drunken men hurl bottles outside their homes, which makes even walking on the paths unsafe. The women said that those going for morning walks or children going out for jogging or running face problems on account of the broken bottles on the path.
“We tackle both the residents of the village and the outsiders. The Police are informed when we face any problem,” she added.
Mamta Sahu pointed out that the gang members move around carrying a stick and check those found drinking, besides asking those in a drunken state to give up the habit.
“At times, they use cuss words against us. But we are not scared despite the problem. We just inform the police who come to our help,” she said.
The gang is getting the support of the village Panchayat. “This is a beginning to make the village intoxication free and making the future of the children bright,” pointed out Deepak Mandavi who is the Sarpanch of the village.
He said that peace and order have returned to the village after the gang came into existence. That is why the Panchayat is extending support to the movement launched by these women. Pointing out at the approaching monsoon rains, he said the Panchayat is trying to arrange torch lights for the members of the Gulabi Gang.
Rambai Gautam claims that the residents of the village feel safe ever since the Gulabi Gang started patrolling the village. This was not the case before it came into being.