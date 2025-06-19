ETV Bharat / state

Gulabi Gang 2 - Women In Kanker Village Set Up Vigilante Group Against Alcoholism

Kanker: The women of Govindpur village, in Chhattisgarh, have come together to form a vigilante group aiming to eradicate the menace of alcoholism and build a model village. It is a replica of the famous Gulabi Gang of Banda district of Uttar Pradesh that was founded in 2006 and has been named the same.

The women members of this Gulabi Gang are now seen as saviours of Govindpur as they have been driving away anti-social elements, creating nuisance after consuming alcohol. Govindpur has been a theatre of this nuisance on account of being located very close to the city.

A member of the group, Rambai Gautam, disclosed, “The youngsters will follow suit when the elders are habitual consumers of intoxicants. The youngsters also create a nuisance by following their elders. That is why we made this gang.”

The Gulabi Gang has members between the age group of 19 to 60 years that keep a vigil while patrolling the village from 8.30 pm to 11 pm. They move around the school ground, village pond, mango orchards, Saket Nagar and Vrindavan Colony. These women believe that society needs to be saved to prevent the families from disintegration.

Another member, Rukmini, said, “We just want the children to keep away from bad habits, and the women not to face any hassles.”

She joined this gang to support the other women of the village. She disclosed that men of all age groups in the village drink alcohol and use abusive language. They also resort to domestic violence, and this also leads to the breakup of families.

Quite often, the drunken men hurl bottles outside their homes, which makes even walking on the paths unsafe. The women said that those going for morning walks or children going out for jogging or running face problems on account of the broken bottles on the path.