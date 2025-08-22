Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, where many villages still follow age-old traditions to seek rain, a unique ritual has come to light from Gangdhar in Jhalawar district. Here, villagers fed Gulab Jamun to a donkey as part of a belief that such rituals please Lord Indra and bring rainfall.

According to villagers, the ritual was performed after rains were delayed and crops began to dry up in the fields. As part of the ceremony, the donkey was decorated with a garland, a tilak was applied on its forehead, and an aarti was performed before offering it Gulab Jamun. Later, the animal was taken around the cremation ground, as locals believe this act ensures good rainfall.

Farmers said that while most parts of Rajasthan have received heavy showers after the onset of monsoon, some areas are still facing dry spells. In such situations, these traditional practices, though seen by many as superstition, continue to be carried out with faith and hope for relief.

Villager Dilip Mori said that this ritual was performed at around 4 pm on Wednesday. An hour after the ritual, rainfall started in the area.

Mori said that since childhood, he has been seeing this ritual in case of the lack of rain. He said that he is currently 45 years old, and this practice is a gift from the elders.

Rashid of the Flood Control Board said that from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Thursday, 51 mm of rain had been recorded in the Gangdhar and Chaumahala area. At the same time, 10 mm of rain has occurred from 6 am on Thursday to 4:30 pm.

According to historian Dr. Shri Krishna Jugnu, in the Udaipur region, too, villagers perform various rituals when there is a lack of rain. During this time, women of the Menaria community visit the border of the village with music and dance and break earthen pots and pitchers filled with water.

It is believed that Lord Indra is pleased with this tradition. They further make dal-bati, and giving collective prasad is also followed here.

Jugnu said that a tradition called "Dungri Raab" is prevalent in Gogunda, a tribal area of ​​Mewar. Villagers take Raab (traditional dish) from home to the hills and offer it to Indradev and consume it themselves. This tradition is still followed in Kolar ka Guda village.

At the same time, the tribal women in Banswara follow the 'Dhad' tradition to pray for rain. During this time, they dress up as men and dance with swords and sticks while singing folk songs. Women walk several kilometres to please Lord Indra.

"Parjanya Yagna" is also popular in Rajasthan. Vedic mantras are chanted, and sacrifices are made in the fire. Some Pandits even perform this Yagna by sitting in ice water, so that Lord Indra feels cool and rains. According to Pandit Purushottam Gaur, this ritual is completed during Nautapa.

Earlier in July 2024, a similar tradition was also seen in Mandsaur of Madhya Pradesh. The people of Chandrapura of Mandsaur reached the crematorium after there was no rain for three weeks and ploughed the field like oxen by making a pair of donkeys at midnight.

During this time, people prayed to Lord Indra for rain. After this, when it rained in the area, the people of Chandrapura reached the Pashupatinath temple premises the next day and fed the donkeys full of Gulab Jamun.