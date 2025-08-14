ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's Model Village Sarpanches To Be Special Guests At Independence Day In Delhi

Ahmedabad: At least three sarpaches from Gujarat will be special guests at the Independence Day celebrations to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. This year, three model villages of the state earned national recognition for major transformations.

Officials said the Bhimasar village in Kutch, Akhod village in Bharuch, and Sultanpur village in Navsari have earned the title of ‘Model Villages of Rural Development’ and ‘ODF Plus Model Villages’ for urban-level facilities with community-led initiatives.

“To honour their exemplary the sarpanches of these villages were invited as special guests to the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi,” they said.

About model villages and works

In Bhimasar, the woman sarpanch, Daiben Humble, has taken several initiatives to transform her village into a clean, green, and self-sustaining community. From door-to-door waste collection and a full sewage system, she encourages every family to adopt a green and clean lifestyle and plant 10 trees under the ‘Green Bhimasar Project.’

She also developed the 200-acre ‘Vraj Bhumi Farm’ to grow fodder for cattle and generate local employment, and has won 13 national awards for her visionary leadership.