Gujarat's First Dog Crematorium To Open In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat is set to become the first in the state to have a crematorium for dogs. The construction of the crematorium at the Karuna Mandir in the Danilimda area of ​​​​Ahmedabad City will cost Rs 30 lakh.

According to Naresh Rajput, Head of the Cattle Nuisance Control Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the crematorium will have a CNG furnace. "Dogs and cats dying in Ahmedabad city will be brought to the crematorium for cremation. The crematorium will have the facility to cremate two dogs at a time," he added.

Once the dog crematorium comes to fruition, dog owners in Ahmedabad will also be able to use the crematorium to cremate their dogs. The municipal corporation also plans to arrange hearse services for dogs, for which the owners will have to pay an additional cost.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already started the process of registering pet dogs within its limits. The authorities estimate that there are about 50,000 pet dogs in the city, out of which 5,500 have been registered with the Pet Dog Registration Corporation so far.