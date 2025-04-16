ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat's First Dog Crematorium To Open In Ahmedabad

The municipal corporation also plans to arrange hearse services for dogs, for which the owners will have to pay an additional cost.

Gujarat's First Dog Crematorium To Open In Ahmedabad
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 8:24 AM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat is set to become the first in the state to have a crematorium for dogs. The construction of the crematorium at the Karuna Mandir in the Danilimda area of ​​​​Ahmedabad City will cost Rs 30 lakh.

According to Naresh Rajput, Head of the Cattle Nuisance Control Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the crematorium will have a CNG furnace. "Dogs and cats dying in Ahmedabad city will be brought to the crematorium for cremation. The crematorium will have the facility to cremate two dogs at a time," he added.

Once the dog crematorium comes to fruition, dog owners in Ahmedabad will also be able to use the crematorium to cremate their dogs. The municipal corporation also plans to arrange hearse services for dogs, for which the owners will have to pay an additional cost.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already started the process of registering pet dogs within its limits. The authorities estimate that there are about 50,000 pet dogs in the city, out of which 5,500 have been registered with the Pet Dog Registration Corporation so far.

Read more:

  1. National Pet Day 2025: Keep Your Dog Cool, Clean and Comfortable With These Summer Grooming Tips
  2. How A Dog Handled Goalkeeping Duties With An Incredible Goal Line Save?

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat is set to become the first in the state to have a crematorium for dogs. The construction of the crematorium at the Karuna Mandir in the Danilimda area of ​​​​Ahmedabad City will cost Rs 30 lakh.

According to Naresh Rajput, Head of the Cattle Nuisance Control Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the crematorium will have a CNG furnace. "Dogs and cats dying in Ahmedabad city will be brought to the crematorium for cremation. The crematorium will have the facility to cremate two dogs at a time," he added.

Once the dog crematorium comes to fruition, dog owners in Ahmedabad will also be able to use the crematorium to cremate their dogs. The municipal corporation also plans to arrange hearse services for dogs, for which the owners will have to pay an additional cost.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has already started the process of registering pet dogs within its limits. The authorities estimate that there are about 50,000 pet dogs in the city, out of which 5,500 have been registered with the Pet Dog Registration Corporation so far.

Read more:

  1. National Pet Day 2025: Keep Your Dog Cool, Clean and Comfortable With These Summer Grooming Tips
  2. How A Dog Handled Goalkeeping Duties With An Incredible Goal Line Save?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOGS CREMATORIUMAHMEDABADGUJARAT DOG CREMATORIUM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.