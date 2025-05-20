Gujarati Family Quietly Visits Kashmir Keeping Apprehensions Aside

Srinagar: The fallout of Pahalgam terror attack followed by military confrontation between India and Pakistan has led to drying up of tourist arrivals in Kashmir. Yet a family from Gujarat while defying the tide quietly arrived in the valley without informing anyone back home.
“Nobody would have allowed us to come here,” said Sumniya Suresh alongside his family on the banks of an empty Dal Lake. The couple along with their son and daughter arrived in Kashmir four days ago after leaving for Haridwar for a trip.
“There is a lot of concern about traveler safety at home as news channels sensationalize things. But we are enjoying ourselves here without facing any issue,” he said.
He disclosed that the family booked train tickets and accommodation for the Kashmir trip on May 16 despite palpable fear and aversion to traveling to Kashmir in the face of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 in which 26 tourists including three from Gujarat were killed.
A local pony operator was also killed after he attempted to snatch the rifle from a militant to save the tourists he was guiding.
Since then, thousands of travelers have left Kashmir and those planning to come have cancelled their bookings. The stakeholders have refunded the advance money to tourists incurring economic losses to the Union Territory.
Tourism sector contributes over 7% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Kashmir and more than three lakh people are dependent on it for their daily livelihood.
The family said they travelled to Sonmarg and Gulmarg for the last two days with plans to reach Pahalgam on May 21.
“We didn’t face any problem so far despite traveling alone without any tourists around. But outside the Valley, the attack has created insecurity among people who planned to come here,” said Sumniya, who is a retired government employee.
Their arrival has brought confidence to Feroz Ahmad Sheikh who runs a Jet Ski and motor boat service in Dal Lake. Sitting idle on the bank of the lake, he quickly got to his feet after the Gujarati family agreed for a leisurely ride in the hot afternoon sun.
“I am worried about the monthly installment of my bank loan,” said Sheikh who ferried the tourists after idling for several days.
“I didn’t have time to eat meals before the Pahalgam incident as hundreds of tourists came for Jet Ski rides. But now, I come late in the morning and leave home before dusk,” he said.
Sumniya’s son Akshay was at loss of words on seeing the empty lake and boats moored on the banks. He said he avoided sharing photos or videos on social media about the trip with his friends.
“But I will inform them once we are home. There is security everywhere. I will come again but won’t hide my trip,” he said.
Read More: