Gujarati Family Quietly Visits Kashmir Keeping Apprehensions Aside

A Gujarati family talking to ETV Bharat on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The fallout of Pahalgam terror attack followed by military confrontation between India and Pakistan has led to drying up of tourist arrivals in Kashmir. Yet a family from Gujarat while defying the tide quietly arrived in the valley without informing anyone back home.

“Nobody would have allowed us to come here,” said Sumniya Suresh alongside his family on the banks of an empty Dal Lake. The couple along with their son and daughter arrived in Kashmir four days ago after leaving for Haridwar for a trip.

“There is a lot of concern about traveler safety at home as news channels sensationalize things. But we are enjoying ourselves here without facing any issue,” he said.

He disclosed that the family booked train tickets and accommodation for the Kashmir trip on May 16 despite palpable fear and aversion to traveling to Kashmir in the face of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 in which 26 tourists including three from Gujarat were killed.

A local pony operator was also killed after he attempted to snatch the rifle from a militant to save the tourists he was guiding.

Since then, thousands of travelers have left Kashmir and those planning to come have cancelled their bookings. The stakeholders have refunded the advance money to tourists incurring economic losses to the Union Territory.

Tourism sector contributes over 7% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Kashmir and more than three lakh people are dependent on it for their daily livelihood.