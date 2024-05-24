ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Youth Arrested For Passing Indian Coast Guard Info To Pakistan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 4:59 PM IST

A youth allegedly shared information about Coast Guard and its vessels with a purported agent of Pakistan, whom he had befriended in January. Gujarat ATS arrested him in Subhasnagar and brought him to Ahmedabad for interrogations.

Gujarat Youth Arrested For Passing Indian Coast Guard Info To Pakistan
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Porbandar: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly passing on information pertaining to the Indian Coast Guard to Pakistani agents through social media.

The accused, a resident of Porbandar, involved in fishing activities, was nabbed from Subhashnagar area on Wednesday. He was on the radar for a long time and was held on charges of providing information about Coast Guard and its vessels through WhatsApp and Telegram in exchange of money, ATS sources said.

It has been learnt that the accused was in touch with a purported woman agent from Pakistan for the last four months. The agent had befriended the accused, gained his trust and convinced him to share information about Coast Guard and its vessels.

As per her request, the accused sent her details about ships in Porbandar and received Rs 6,000 in exchange. Then, as per instructions of the agent, the accused started chatting on a Telegram account that was given to him. The account where he used to chat was found to be operated from Pakistan.

The Gujarat ATS has registered a case in this connection. The accused has been brought to Ahmedabad from Subhashnagar for questioning. "Interrogations are on and further details will be available once the investigations are completed," an official of Gujarat ATS said.

