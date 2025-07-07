Gujarat Wins 26 Medals At World Culinary Cup In Malaysia

Bhavnagar: Gujarat has received at least 26 medals in the Culinary Cup competition held in Malaysia from June 27 to 29 this year. A team of 12 people from Gujarat represented India in the Culinary Cup competition and showcased traditional Indian dishes like Gujarati Thali, innovative beverages like Vishwa Shanti Mocktail, and other beverages.

Himachal Mehta, a resident of Bhavnagar, went to Malaysia with his team to participate in the global competition. The team bagged four gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals. The international event witnessed participation from over 1,700 culinary artists across 28 countries, making it a highly competitive platform for global cuisine and food artistry. People across the world displayed their skills in cooking and food presentation.

Gujarati Thali presented in the competition (ETV Bharat)

The performance by the Gujarat team has not only brought international recognition to Bhavnagar but has also elevated India’s stature in the world of culinary arts. Their efforts were highly appreciated at the event.

Medal won in the competition (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about the competition held in Malaysia, Himachal Mehta said, “We used paan tambul as the base, layered with milk and camphor, and topped with cardamom smoke and saffron water. The resulting tricolour effect gave a strong message of world peace,” Mehta said. This creative mocktail was awarded a Gold Medal.

Himachal Mehta winning the medals (ETV Bharat)

