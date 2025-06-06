Gujarat: Viral Video Shows 20 Lions Roaming On Roads In Bhavnagar; Forest Officials On High Alert

Bhavnagar: A video of a 20-lion family roaming at night in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar has gone viral, prompting increased vigilance from the district forest department. The video, confirmed to be from a month and a half ago by the forest department, shows a group of cubs, lionesses and lions crossing a road while searching for food. The forest department officials say that the Palitana Shetrunji dam area in Bhavnagar district has become a prime habitat for these lions.
Palitana Range Forest Officer (RFO) BM Chavda said, "The video that is going viral is from a month and a half ago. A family of 20 lions lives in the areas around Shetrunji in Palitana."
He added that the forest department is closely monitoring the lions daily to ensure their safety and track their movements in the areas around Shetrunji, Sanjanasar, Nanimall, and other surrounding villages.
"After Gir, Bhavnagar district has become the home of lions, and lion families are residing in the boundaries of Sanjanasar, Nanimall, and other surrounding villages of Palitana," said the forest department official.
Notably, in the 2025 Asiatic lion census, the presence of the 20-member lion family in Bhavnagar has been recorded. The census revealed a significant increase in the population, with the number of lions in Gujarat rising to 891 from 674 in 2020.