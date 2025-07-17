Gujarat Village Mourns As Three Children Of Farm Labourers Drown In River While Taking Bath

Rajkot: In an unfortunate incident, three minor boys from Padariya village in Jamkandorna taluka here in Gujarat drowned while taking a bath in a river on Wednesday.

The deceased children have been identified as Bhavesh Dangi, Nitesh Mavi and Hitesh Dangi, all three sons of farm labourers working in the area.

According to sources, the boys drowned after they went into deep water while taking bath. After receiving information, police and local administrative officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of a swimmer. After an hour-long operation, the bodies of all three children were fished out from the water body.

The bodies were shifted to Jamkandorna government hospital for postmortem, while further investigation is underway.

The sudden death of three minor kids from the same village has left their families and relatives in shock. Local authorities have assured all possible support and have initiated necessary procedures following the tragedy.

In another incident in Gujarat, two young siblings died of suffocation after being trapped inside a car parked at the courtyard of their house in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday (July 15). Speaking to media, their father said his children accidentally locked the car from inside while playing. "When we could not see them for a while, we desperately searched for them. We found the car locked and broke open the door. They were no more," he said.

