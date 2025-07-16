Gujarat: Two Children Die Of Suffocation After Being Trapped In Car

Bhavnagar: Two young siblings died of suffocation after being trapped inside a car parked at the courtyard of their house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday. According to their father, the children accidentally locked the car from inside while playing. The incident that took place at Pavthi village of Talaja Taluka sent shockwaves as soon as the news spread.

Earlier, a mad search ensued after their parents searched for them before both the children were found at a car parked in the courtyard of the house. They were immediately brought to the referral hospital of Talaja taluka, where doctors on duty examined both the children and declared them dead.

Medical officer Dr Nikunj Paliwal said the family members brought both children at about 7 pm. "Medical examinations revealed that both of them were found dead. They have been identified as Tanvi, 5, and Hit, 4," Paliwal said.

Their father Deepak Sodhatar said that the children have gone into the car while playing at home in the afternoon, and then could not get out of the car, which was accidentally locked by them.

"We desperately searched for them after they went missing for some time. We found the car locked and broke open the door before bringing their bodies out of the car," he said.

Locals said the incident that happened in Pavathi village serves as a warning for parents. "It is important to keep an eye on the children so that the car keys do not reach them," a villager said.