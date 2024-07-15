ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Truck Hits Bus With Flat Tyre On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 6 Killed, 8 Injured

Anand (Gujarat): Six persons were killed and eight others injured after a truck hit a stationary bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Monday, police said.

The bus, which was heading towards Ahmedabad, had halted following a punctured tyre. The vehicle was then parked on the expressway and the tyre was being fixed. Some of the passengers had alighted and were waiting near the bus when a speeding truck hit the vehicle from behind.

On information, fire services personnel from Anand reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but six succumbed to their injuries.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani said that at least six persons died and eight were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, he said.